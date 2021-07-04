Iranian 'Good Girl' goes to Italian FilmFest.

Written and directed by Raheleh Karami and produced by Mani Ghandi, 'Good Girl' has been accepted to be screened at the competition section of the 2020 Ischia Global Film & Music Fest.

The cast includes Behzad Khalaj, Shaghayegh Faryad Shiran and Mobina Azadi.

The 2020 Ischia Global Film & Music Fest will take place from Tuesday 14th July to Tuesday 21st July 2020. Ischia's links with the movie industry are well established with the island having starred as the backdrop to dozens of movies from Cleopatra to The Talented Mr Ripley among many others. The links are further strengthened by Ischia's two summer Film Festivals - The Ischia Film Festival which starts on 27th June 2020 and ends on 4th July 2020, is followed just a week later by the Ischia Global Film & Music Fest.

During Ischia's summer of Film, the island will be scattered with gold-dust in the shape of the latest and greatest of Hollywood and world cinema.

