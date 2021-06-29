'Kulbarf' wins four awards at 2021 South America Awards

"Kulberf" has won the Best Director Award, the Best Film Award, Best Feature Film Actor and Best Feature Supporting Actor at the 2021 South America Awards.

The movie was nominated in 11 categories in this edition of the South America Awards: Best Feature Film Screenwriter (Milad Mansouri), Best Feature Film Director (Milad Mansouri), Best Feature Film Actor (Hossein Soleimani), Best Feature Film Cinematography (Mehdi Rezaei), and Best Feature Film Actress (Deniz Motevaseli), Best Feature Film editing (Emad Khodabakhsh), Best Feature Supporting Actor (Hossein Mehri), Best Feature Supporting Actress (Mahtab Servati), Best Feature Sound Design (Hossein Ghourchian) and Project design (Farhad Asgari, Maryam Mirbagheri, Mohammad Reza Mirbagheri).

"Kulberf" is the first feature film by Milad Mansouri, who was previously nominated for 6 awards at the Bulgarian Film Festival in his first international appearance.

The cast includes Hossein Soleimani, Hossein Mehri, Deniz Motevaseli, Mahtab Servati, Chia Babamiri, Ali Ferasati, Artin Amjadi, Payam Ahmadinia and Ali Ansarian.

Iran’s late actor Ali Ansarian was named Best Feature Film Actor and Mehdi Rezaei won the Best Feature Film Cinematography in Bulgaria’s V.i.Z. Film Fest for the film ‘Kulbarf'.

South America Awards is the first bimonthly festival in South America, whose intention is to select and award films every two months. The festival is not exclusive to South American films. Its intention is to promote an exchange between filmmakers and viewers from around the world.

