Directed by Mohammad Reza Seif, the short film “The Vuvuzela” managed to win award of “Best Sound Design Student Film” from South America Award in June 2021.

Ghorchian has already won other international awards for Iranian cinema in the field of sound design.

The short film "The Vuvuzela", directed by Mohammad Reza Seif, announced winners in its fourth international appearance at the South America Awards, which took place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 29-30.

