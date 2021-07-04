Iran's new ambassador to UK will arrive London on Sun.

Charge d'Affairs and Deputy Head of Islamic Republic of Iran Mission to the UK made the remarks on his Twitter account on late Saturday.

“Mohsen Baharvand, Iran’s Ambassador to the UK, will arrive in London on Sunday 4 July 2021 & after presenting his letter of credence to The Queen, will assume his diplomatic duties on Tuesday July 6th”, he wrote.

“We wish him all the best & will do all, to be successful in his mission”, he added.

Mohsen Baharvand has served as the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs.

Mohsen Baharvand replaces Hamid Baeidinejad, an Iranian diplomat who has served as the Iranian Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

