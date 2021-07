Iran's Ambassador Mohsen Baharvand submitted the credentials to Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday in Buckingham Palace.

Baharvand had previously submitted a copy of his credentials to the officials of the UK Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He has been appointed as the new Ambassador to the UK replacing Hamid Baeidinejad.

Mohsen Baharvand has served as the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs.

