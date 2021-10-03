Taliban denies Chinese troops entered Bagram base

Deputy spokesman of Taliban Bilal Karimi rejected earlier today's rumors that Chinese forces had entered Bagram, calling the reports false and baseless.

He said troops from any country, including the Chinese, were not allowed to enter Afghanistan.

According to reports, the lights in the Bagram base were switched on for the first time since the withdrawal of American troops.

The base previously had an independent electricity network and was not affected by Uzbek electricity imports.

Some sources quoted locals as saying they had seen foreigners who looked like Chinese soldiers in front of the base recently.

The Taliban rejected the reports as baseless. On the other hand, Chinese officials have not responded to allegations of sending troops to Afghanistan.

