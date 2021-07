Italy puts end to military deployment in Afghanistan

Italy has completed its troop pullout from Afghanistan, Rome announced on Wednesday, ending a 20-year deployment there as part of an accelerated withdrawal of NATO forces.

Members of the US-backed alliance agreed in April to wrap up their 9,600-strong mission in Afghanistan after US President Joe Biden made the call to end Washington’s longest war.

“Last night, the Italian mission in Afghanistan officially ended,” Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini said in a statement after dozens of soldiers landed at Pisa’s international airport from Herat.

“However, the international community’s commitment to Afghanistan, starting with Italy, does not end here. It will continue in other forms, from strengthening development cooperation to supporting Afghan republican institutions.”

According to the ministry, 50,000 Italian soldiers were deployed to Afghanistan over the past 20 years. Over that period, 53 soldiers died and 723 were injured.

Italy was one of the five countries most involved in Afghanistan along with the United States, Turkey, Britain, and Germany as part of “Resolute Support.”

Germany announced Tuesday that all its troops had left Afghanistan as the largest pull-out, that of the United States is ongoing.

