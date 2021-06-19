  1. Politics
Jun 19, 2021, 10:46 PM

Al-Nujaba offers congratulations on Raeisi's victory

Al-Nujaba offers congratulations on Raeisi's victory

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi congratulated the Islamic Revolution Leader and the people of Iran on ‎the victory of ‎Sayyed Ebrahim Raeisi in the elections in the Islamic Republic of Iran.‎

According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-‎Nujaba in Iran‎, Hujjat ‎al-Islam Akram al-Kaabi, the secretary-general of the al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance ‎movement, offered his congratulations to Ayatollah Sayyed Ebrahim Raeisi on his ‌‎victory in the 13th Iranian presidential election.‎

In his statement in which he offered his congratulations on this victory to the ‎Supreme ‎Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Khamenei] and the people of the Islamic ‎Republic of Iran, Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi said, “The Iranian people have once again ‎demonstrated their commitment to the government and leadership of the Supreme ‎Leader of the Islamic Revolution and with enthusiastic participation at home and ‎abroad, they have turned challenges into electoral epics.”‎

In conclusion, he expressed hope that the relations between the two nations of Iran ‎and Iraq will be strengthened in all fields due to the ideological, cultural, and ‎geographical ‎commonalities.‎

HJ/PR

News Code 175013
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175013/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News