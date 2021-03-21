Armenian senior officials congratulate Leader, Rouhani

President of Armenia Armen Sargsyan, in his message to Ayatollah Khamenei, expressed hope that the New Year will be a year of political and economic success for the Iranian nation.

"Challenges and issues in the Caucasus region have made the development and deepening of relations between the two countries a necessity," he said.

In this message, he congratulated the continuation of constructive talks between the two countries based on mutual respect for the culture and beliefs of the two nations in order to develop comprehensive cooperation.

The President of Armenia in a separate congratulatory message to the President of Iran Hassan Rouhani emphasized, "The current situation in the Caucasus requires us to expand bilateral political and economic relations."

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, in his separate messages, hoped for Iranians luck in the new year.

Pashinyan voiced his nations' support for Iranians under the pandemic, as well.

HJ/TSN2473361