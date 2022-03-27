Iran FM congratulates Malawian counterpart on her appointment

According to the official website of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has in a message congratulated his Malawian counterpart Ms. Nancy Tembo on her appointment as the country’s top diplomat.

Amir-Abdollahian’s message reads, “Relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Malawi have always been good and based on mutual respect. Undoubtedly, the friendly ties will further strengthen peace and camaraderie between the two countries. I would like the bilateral cooperation in all areas to expand and be strengthened in the best interests of the two nations.”

KI/MFA