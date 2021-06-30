Iran Army stages naval drill in Caspian Sea

By sending a message of peace and friendship, 'Amaniyat-e Paydar 1400' naval drill began Wednesday morning in the Caspian Sea with the participation of the Army Navy's surface and aerial units, including missile launchers, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, naval drones and electronic warfare systems, as well as Navy's ranger units.

This naval exercise will be carried out in an area of approximately 77,000 square kilometers in the 20% of the Islamic Republic of Iran's share in the Caspian Sea, during which offensive and defensive scenarios will be implemented to protect the country's territorial waters and maintain transportation lines.

According to the report, the army air and air defense forces will also provide the security of the training area in order to cover and provide close air support.

