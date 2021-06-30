Air defense at forefront of creating security in Iran

Emphasizing that without the creating of security, no production in the country is possible, Rahimzadeh said that in fact, security is one of the most important production requirements in the country.

The creating of security is at the top of the most important products in the country, and in this area, the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base is at the forefront of the production of this security, he added.

He considered the synergy of the IRGC and the Army units in the joint Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base as an example of the unity and empathy of these two organs in order to create lasting security, saying that significant defense developments in the country, despite comprehensive sanctions, testify to this claim.

