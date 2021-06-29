  1. Politics
Iran’s Army Navy to hold exercise in Caspian Sea

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – Iran’s Army Navy Force will hold a naval drill entitled “Sustainable Security 2021” in the Caspian Sea tomorrow on June 30 in the presence of naval units of the Navy Force.

Iran’s Army Navy military exercise entitled “Sustainable Security 2021” will be kicked off in world’s largest closed lake on June 30 with the aim of promoting collective safety and security at sea, declaring message of peace and friendship under the auspice of authority, boosting combat capability and preparedness, acquiring thorough knowledge, training and transferring technical knowhow and knowledge to the young generation.

It should be noted that Army Air and Defense Forces will provide security of the naval drill.

