Iran’s Army Navy to hold exercise in Caspian Sea

Iran’s Army Navy military exercise entitled “Sustainable Security 2021” will be kicked off in world’s largest closed lake on June 30 with the aim of promoting collective safety and security at sea, declaring message of peace and friendship under the auspice of authority, boosting combat capability and preparedness, acquiring thorough knowledge, training and transferring technical knowhow and knowledge to the young generation.

It should be noted that Army Air and Defense Forces will provide security of the naval drill.

