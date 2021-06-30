Army's naval drill in Caspian Sea wrapped up

'Amaniyat-e Paydar 1400' naval drill which began on Wednesday morning in the Caspian Sea, ended successfully this afternoon with a parade of floating naval and aerial units.

Utilizing tactics and using the achievements and equipment of the Navy and a variety of domestically produced systems, including electro-optical systems, as well as electronic warfare systems in floating units were tested and evaluated in this naval exercise.

Reconnaissance operations by using drones, combat operations by Navy's ranger units using the necessary equipment and weapons with the support of helicopters and missile launchers, carrying out of guerrilla and anti-guerrilla operations, controlling of the territorial and intelligence area, and shooting at the surface and air targets were some of the measures taken in this naval exercise.

By sending a message of peace and friendship, the 'Amaniyat-e Paydar 1400' naval drill began with the participation of the Army Navy's surface and aerial units, including missile launchers, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, naval drones and electronic warfare systems, as well as Navy's ranger units.

This naval exercise was carried out in an area of approximately 77,000 square kilometers in the 20% of the Islamic Republic of Iran's share in the Caspian Sea, during which offensive and defensive scenarios will be implemented to protect the country's territorial waters and maintain transportation lines.

ZZ/IRN84389025