Hezbollah continues to disappoint Israeli regime in Khiam

Amid six days of intense fighting, Hezbollah continues to thwart Israeli attempts to capture the southern Lebanese town of Khiam, Lebanese Al Mayadeen reported.

The resistance movement has maintained a strategy aimed at inflicting maximum losses on the Israeli occupation forces' 210th Division, consistent with its actions across other flashpoints.

Despite relentless Israeli airstrikes, artillery bombardments, and ground assaults since the start of Operation al-Aqsa Flood, Hezbollah has prevented Israeli forces from advancing into Khiam. This marks the second Israeli offensive against the town, with no signs of success thus far.

On Saturday, intense confrontations erupted west of Khiam, with the sound of explosions and heavy gunfire continuing into the morning. Resistance fighters launched swarms of drones and rocket salvos throughout the night, targeting Israeli troop groupings in the area.

According to reports on the ground, the strikes disrupted Israeli command structures, leading to multiple injuries and a withdrawal of forces toward al-Omra, south of Khiam.

Israeli forces were also seen retreating eastward with their vehicles toward Wadi al-Khiam near the border.

MNA