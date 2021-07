The Iranian wrestlers won a gold, a silver, and two bronze medals in the competition, held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Amir Mohammad Gholinia won gold in the 87kg.

Mojtaba Malekabadi took silver in the 63kg.

Ali Vatan Parast and Mostafa Yahyaei won two bronze medals in the 55kg and 60kg, respectively.

Russia won the title and Turkey finished in third place.

