Colombia recognizes ICC arrest warrant for Israeli criminals

According to the Spanish media Agencia EFE report on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia in a statement announced that it complies with the verdict of the ICC against Netanyahu and Gallant, who are accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

It also emphasized the commitment to peace inside and outside its borders and reiterated Colombia's position against the Israeli regime's genocidal action and what is happening to the Palestinian people.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro also welcomed Netanyahu's arrest warrant last Thursday and assured that the ICC verdict must be respected.

He described the arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Gallant as a logical and necessary measure, saying that Benjamin Netanyahu has committed genocide and the ICC has confirmed it, and this verdict should be respected.

Meanwhile, thousands of Tunisians held demonstrations in the country's capital to express their satisfaction over the arrest warrant for the Israeli prime minister and former war minister by the ICC.

In the meantime, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris has said that his country would comply with a warrant issued by the ICC to arrest Netanyahu if he arrived in Ireland for whatever reason. “Yes absolutely. We support international courts and we apply their warrants,” Harris said on Friday a day after the ICC issued its arrest warrant for Netanyahu for crimes he has committed during the war in Gaza.

