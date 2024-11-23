  1. Sports
Iran wins Cerebral Palsy World Cup

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – Iran's seven-a-side football team has clinched its first-ever International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football (IFCPF) World Cup title, after a decisive 3-0 victory over reigning champion Ukraine.

No participating teams managed to score against the Iranian players throughout the tournament.

This marks Iran's first world championship title in cerebral palsy footfall. Iran finished second at the 2022 IFCPF World Cup in Salou, Spain, 2022, where Ukraine claimed the championship. 

On their path to the title, Iran defeated Venezuela, Ireland, Germany, the US, and Brazil.

The Netherlands secured third place in the competition after defeating Brazil.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a message of congratulations on this occasion, hailing the team's performance as "an expression of self-belief, perseverance, and a resolve to conquer the peaks of honor for Iran."

In a related development, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf congratulated the Iranian nation, athletes, and sports officials on the team’s victory.

