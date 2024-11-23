New homegrown submarines to join Iran Navy fleet in future

Speaking at a press briefing in the capital Tehran on Saturday, Irani stated that his force has managed to thwart various threats and sanctions, and made tremendous strides towards the path of Iran's progress.

Iranian naval units are working diligently to maintain their presence in international waters. They have, therefore, devised plans to update and modernize their vessels, and beef up floating bases in the oceans to meet demands in all fields, he said.

Irani went on to say that the Iranian Navy is currently manufacturing several new submarines that will soon enter service.

He also hailed the missile power of the Iranian Navy, stating that the force is manufacturing a wide range of missiles and is in possession of weapons with a range of over 1,000 kilometers. “The Iranian Navy has also enhanced its electronic warfare capabilities.”

Irani highlighted that the Navy has started to build vessels heavier than the Mowj-class ones, saying two such military ships are being manufactured.

Iran’s Navy chief said his force plans to mark this year’s national Navy Day, which falls on 29 November annually, by holding a ceremony in which foreign delegates are set to attend.

The Navy also plans to stage an international maritime emergency response drill as well as a combined naval exercise by the end of the current Iranian calendar, which concludes on March 20, Irani added.

MA/Press TV