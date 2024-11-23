  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Nov 23, 2024, 7:23 PM

Policeman among 2 killed in blasts in Pakistan

Policeman among 2 killed in blasts in Pakistan

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – Two people, including a police officer, were martyred in separate bomb explosions in Mamond tehsil of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province's Bajaur district.

The first explosion took place in the area of Airab, within the jurisdiction of Loi Mamond Police Station, in which a man named Malik Asghar was killed. Police officials confirmed the incident, Pakistani website Express Tribune news website reported.

They added that the second blast occurred in the area of Meena Khor, also within the jurisdiction of Loi Mamond Police Station, where police constable Ihsanullah was killed, , Express News reported.

After both incidents, the police have collected evidence and blocked off the area, initiating an investigation.

No one has claimed responsibility for the bombings so far.

MNA

News ID 224806

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News