Policeman among 2 killed in blasts in Pakistan

The first explosion took place in the area of Airab, within the jurisdiction of Loi Mamond Police Station, in which a man named Malik Asghar was killed. Police officials confirmed the incident, Pakistani website Express Tribune news website reported.

They added that the second blast occurred in the area of Meena Khor, also within the jurisdiction of Loi Mamond Police Station, where police constable Ihsanullah was killed, , Express News reported.

After both incidents, the police have collected evidence and blocked off the area, initiating an investigation.

No one has claimed responsibility for the bombings so far.

MNA