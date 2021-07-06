Tehran, Ankara confer on security, border coop.

Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Farazmand and Turkish Deputy Minister of Interior Muhterem Ince held a meeting on Tues.

In a tweet, Farazmand wrote: "Cooperation between the two neighboring countries under the responsibilities of the ministries of the interior covers a wide range of important issues, including border cooperation, the fight against drugs and terrorism, and security cooperation."

For his part, Ince tweeted that during the meeting, the two countries' cooperation, especially in the field of security, was discussed.

At a recent trilateral meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Iran, Afghanistan, and Turkey in Antalya, the attending FMs stressed the three countries' active participation in the Afghan peace process and the fight against terrorism in the region.

HJ/FNA14000415000780