Azeri Navy starts tactical exercises in Caspian Sea

According to the combat training plan approved by the Minister of Defense, the Naval Forces started tactical exercises on June 22.

The aim of the exercises with the participation of warships and supply ships, as well as marines, is to conduct joint combat operations by the protection of energy infrastructure and defense forces in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

The two-stage exercises will also improve the skills of commanders and staff in organizing combat operations and managing forces in battle.

At the first stage of the exercise, ships and boats will be prepared for battle and navigation, destroy surface attack means and floating mines of an imaginary enemy, and also organize a universal defense anchoring in the designated area.

At the second stage of the exercises, it is planned to accomplish combat missions to prevent terrorist and sabotage activities in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea and to aid the wrecked ship.

The exercises will last until June 23.

HJ/PR