2 Pakistani troops killed in terrorist attack

Terrorists in Afghanistan fired across the border at a Pakistani army post, killing two soldiers, the Pakistani military said Wednesday.
The cross-border firefight took place in the district of North Waziristan in the country’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement.
It did not say when the attack occurred but said Pakistani troops responded to the fire appropriately, without elaborating.
It was unclear whether there were any terrorist casualties.
HJ/PR
Your Comment