Jun 30, 2021

2 Pakistani troops killed in terrorist attack

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – Two Pakistani soldiers were killed on Wed. in terrorists' firing near the Afghan border.

Terrorists in Afghanistan fired across the border at a Pakistani army post, killing two soldiers, the Pakistani military said Wednesday.

The cross-border firefight took place in the district of North Waziristan in the country’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement.

It did not say when the attack occurred but said Pakistani troops responded to the fire appropriately, without elaborating.

It was unclear whether there were any terrorist casualties. 

