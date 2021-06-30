2 Pakistani troops killed in terrorist attack

Terrorists in Afghanistan fired across the border at a Pakistani army post, killing two soldiers, the Pakistani military said Wednesday.

The cross-border firefight took place in the district of North Waziristan in the country’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement.

It did not say when the attack occurred but said Pakistani troops responded to the fire appropriately, without elaborating.

It was unclear whether there were any terrorist casualties.

HJ/PR