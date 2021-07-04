  1. Politics
Jul 4, 2021, 11:30 PM

Olmert urges psychiatric test for Netanyahu family

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – Ehud Olmert called for the Netanyahu family to undergo psychiatric testing.

In a defense letter that he filed on Sunday after  Benjamin Netanyahu sued him for defamation, Former zionist so-called Prime Minister Ehud Olmert called for the Netanyahu family to undergo psychiatric testing.

In the letter, Olmert also expressed that he does not regret saying that the Netanyahu family is mentally ill and that he was speaking the truth, Zionist sources reported.

Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been the Zionist regime's prime minister since April 1, 2009, said goodbye to his long-held dream of creating land from the Nile to the Euphrates and accepted defeat at the height of his failure.

Looking at Netanyahu's record, he is arguably the most failed cabinet leader in Israeli history.

