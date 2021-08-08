  1. Politics
14 people killed, wounded in landmine blast in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – Some 12 people were killed and two others were wounded as a result of a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan’s Paktia province on Sunday.

Security officials in Paktia of Afghanistan on Sunday announced that twelve members of a family were killed and two others were injured when a roadside bomb exploded in Paktia province, Afghanistan, AVA News Agency reported.

According to the report, Spokesman for Paktia Police Command Hayatullah Nizami Ahmadzai said that the mine exploded last night in Chennai area in Sayid Karam District of Paktia province.

He added that a car collided with the landmine, killing 12 people, including women and children, and injuring two others.

