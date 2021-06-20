  1. Politics
FMs of Iran, Turkey & Afghanistan start meeting in Antalya

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – The first trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Turkey, and Afghanistan began in Antalya.

The tripartite meeting of Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Mohammad Hanif Atmar, the foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Turkey and Afghanistan, began a few minutes ago in the Turkish city of Antalya.

Zarif arrived in Antalya on Thursday, June 17, to attend the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

He has met with some officials present, including the foreign ministers of Iraq, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Croatia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Poland as well as EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell and the Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah.

