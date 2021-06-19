Tehran-Dushanbe coop. against regional insecurity essential

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Sirajuddin Mehradin, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

During the meeting, Zarif expressed Iran’s willingness to develop good relations with Tajikistan.

Saying that Tehran-Dushanbe cooperation in the fight against regional destabilization is essential, the Iranian diplomat said that the two countries need to work closely together to prevent Afghanistan from becoming insecure.

Referring to the successful presidential elections in the country, Zarif expressed confidence that Iran’s cooperation with Tajikistan will continue rapidly.

Foreign Minister also thanked the President of Tajikistan for his assistance in the release of two Iranian prisoners in Tajikistan.

Tajik foreign minister also stressed the need for cooperation between the two countries in bilateral and regional areas.

