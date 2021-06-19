Shamkhani, Zarif, Jannati felicitate Raeisi on his election

On an Instagram post, Zarif congratulated Raeisi for attracting the majority of the Iranians' votes and named the nation's participation in the 2021 elections as a chance for securing stability and development in Iran.

He hoped success for Raeisi in his new responsibility.

In a congratulatory tweet, the Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani named Raeisi's Presidency as a new beginning for the Islamic Revolution.

In a message, the Secretary of Iran's Guardian Council Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, for his part, congratulated Raeisi for the election and named participation of the Iranian nation in the elections as a "National Epic".

The 13th Presidential Election was held on Friday and according to the initial results announced by the Interior Ministry, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi leads the polls with 17,800,000 votes.

Mohsen Rezaei with 3,300,000 votes, Abdolnaser Hemmati with 2,400,000 votes, and Ghazizadeh with 1,000,000 votes rank next.

According to the Ministry, a total of 28,600,000 individuals have participated in the presidential election.

