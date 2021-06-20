Positive progress made in Iran-Pakistan relations: Qureshi

Shah Mahmood Qureshi made the remarks in his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) in Turkey.

Positive progress has been made in Tehran-Islamabad relations, he said, adding that in this regard, the authorities of the two countries have signed an agreement on the opening of border crossings.

Opening border crossings will improve relationships, create job opportunities for people and improve their quality of life, Pakistan FM said.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed the situation in the region, bilateral relations and other important issues.

Meanwhile, Qureshi briefed his Iranian counterpart on Pakistan's position on the Afghan peace process.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Turkey on Thursday at the official invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

