Zarif meets with Polish counterpart to discuss bilateral ties

Mohammad Javad Zarif and Poland Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau held a meeting on Saturday on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey.

During the meeting, Zarif referred to the long-standing relations between the two countries of Iran and Poland and emphasized the continuation of fully-fledged economic, cultural and political relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Poland's top diplomat, for his part, pointed to the long-standing relations between the two countries and announced his country's readiness to develop relations with Iran bilaterally and within the international organizations.

