Zarif meets with Polish counterpart to discuss bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) –The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Saturday.

Mohammad Javad Zarif and Poland Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau held a meeting on Saturday on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey.

During the meeting, Zarif referred to the long-standing relations between the two countries of Iran and Poland and emphasized the continuation of fully-fledged economic, cultural and political relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Poland's top diplomat, for his part, pointed to the long-standing relations between the two countries and announced his country's readiness to develop relations with Iran bilaterally and within the international organizations.

