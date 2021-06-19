  1. Politics
Iranian, Pakistani FMs hold talk in Antalya on bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Turkey’s Antalya on Sat. on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) to discuss bilateral relations.

While expounding the latest result of Iranian Presidential Election, Foreign Minister Zarif expressed hope that the trend of cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Pakistan in bilateral and regional areas will go ahead rapidly in the new government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The latest situation of Vienna talks on Iran’s nuclear program and regional issues especially latest situation in Afghanistan were of the main other topics discussed between foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan.

Pakistani foreign minister, for his turn, pointed to the fragile situation in Afghanistan and emphasized the need for deepening and developing bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad in restoring stability and confronting chaos and instability in Afghanistan.

