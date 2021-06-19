Iranian, Pakistani FMs hold talk in Antalya on bilateral ties

While expounding the latest result of Iranian Presidential Election, Foreign Minister Zarif expressed hope that the trend of cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Pakistan in bilateral and regional areas will go ahead rapidly in the new government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The latest situation of Vienna talks on Iran’s nuclear program and regional issues especially latest situation in Afghanistan were of the main other topics discussed between foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan.

Pakistani foreign minister, for his turn, pointed to the fragile situation in Afghanistan and emphasized the need for deepening and developing bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad in restoring stability and confronting chaos and instability in Afghanistan.

