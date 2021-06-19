FM Zarif holds talks with his Turkish counterpart in Antalya

Earlier on Sat., Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif delivered speech at the Forum and then, met and held talks with his Tajik counterpart on the sidelines of the Forum.

He also met and held talks with Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss bilateral ties and latest developments in the region especially in Afghanistan.

Iranian foreign minister met and held talks with the Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and the former Afghan foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani in Antalya on Friday and discussed the latest developments in the region especially in Afghanistan.

It should be noted that Zarif met and held talk with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussain in Antalya on Thursday. In this bilateral meeting, Iraqi foreign minister emphasized that his country is ready for developing economic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif also met and held talks with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on Fri. to discuss about latest development on Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, and issues of mutual interests.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Turkey on Thursday at the official invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is hosting 12 heads of state, 43 foreign ministers, four former heads of state, representatives of international organizations, intellectuals, and academics.

