Raeisi says would use valuable views of thinkers

On Saturday, a meeting was held between Iranian incumbent President Hassan Rouhani and Iranian president-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi.

“Since August 3, Ayatollah Raeisi is the president of all Iranians and I have no doubt that the people will fully support him and his legitimate government”, said Rouhani after meeting.

After 45 days all responsibilities will be transferred to the new administration, he also said, adding, "We will stand by the future government in this period."

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, for his part, also expressed hope to restore the trust of the Iranian people who chose him as their president.

He said that he will hold meetings with Rouhani and the ministers so as to use their experiences and reports on the situation of the country.

He also called on all experts and thinkers to share their valuable views with the future government.

“We will benefit from all the valuable views of experts, thinkers, and people”, Raeisi said, adding, “and I hope we will do our best to fulfill the heavy task that people have given us."

