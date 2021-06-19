  1. Politics
Putin congratulates election of Raeisi as Iran new president

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – In his congratulatory message to President-elect Raeisi, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced Russia's readiness to cooperate fully with the elected government.

Felicitating the new Iranian President, Putin hoped warm ties for Tehran and Moscow in the future.

Putin hoped for ever-increasing ties between the two sides during Raeisi's tenure on the way to meet the interests of both nations and to improve regional peace and security.

The 13th Presidential Election was held on Friday and according to the initial results announced by the Interior Ministry, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi leads the polls with 17,800,000 votes.

Mohsen Rezaei with 3,300,000 votes, Abdolnaser Hemmati with 2,400,000 votes, and Ghazizadeh with 1,000,000 votes rank next.

According to the Ministry, a total of 28,600,000 individuals have participated in the presidential election.

