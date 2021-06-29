Rival candidates to meet with president-elect Raeisi Wed.

Abdolnasser Hemmati, one of the seven candidates that ran in the 13th presidential elections in Iran, said in a post on his Twitter account that" Tomorrow - Wednesday - at the invitation of Hojjat ul-Islam Raeisi, all the candidates will meet with the president-elect, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi."

The reformist candidate which came in third place with 2.4 m votes said that he would remind the president-elect in the meeting that "Reforming economic governance, lifting of sanctions quickly, protecting the freedom of social networking websites and the basic rights of citizens were among my strategic goals for the future government, and in cases of lack of government attention to these goals, I will criticize and demand them."

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi was elected Iran's next president in the 13th presidential election with more than 18 million votes, which is 62% of the total votes cast in the ballot boxes on June 18.

Ebrahim Raeisi, Mohsen Rezaei, Mohsen Mehr-Alizadeh, Sa’eed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Abdol-Nasser Hemmati, and Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi were the seven qualified candidates running in the June 18 elections. The reformist Hemmati, and Principalist Rezaei, Ghazizadeh Hashemi and Raeisi stayed until the end of the race while the other three candidates pulled out of the race ahead of the voting day.

