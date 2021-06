Rahmani Fazli announced that of the total eligible voters, i.e. 59,310,307, about 48.8 percent cast vote, which is equal to 28,933,004 individual voters.

Ibrahim Raeisi has won the elections gaining 17,926,345 votes, he added.

Mohsen Rezaei and Abdolnaser Hemamti respectively gained 3,412,712, and 2,427,201 votes, Rahmani Fazli said.

Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi gained 999,718 votes, the minister said.

The 13th Presidential Election was held on Friday.

