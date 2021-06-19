  1. Politics
Lebanese Hezbollah leader congratulates Raeisi

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – The Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Seyyed Hassan Nassrallah has tweeted some photos of Ebrahim Raesi to congratulate the Iranian president-elect on winning in the yetsrday's elections.

The Lebanese Hezbollah Leader has posted some photos of Ebrahim Raeisi, who was elected as the 8th Iran president after winning the most number of votes in yesterday's presidential elections in Iran, to offer his congratulations.

"Greetings to Ebrahim," Nassrallah wrote at the top of his posted photos of Raeisi.

Many other political leaders and politicians inside and outside including the president of Russia Vladimir Putin have so far congratulated Raeisi on the election victory.

Iraqi Hezbollah Nujaba which is a part of the Axis of Resistance also congratulated the Iranian president-elect in a message earlier on Saturday.

