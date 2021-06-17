High turnout gives more prestige to IR establishment: Leader

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution said Wednesday that the Western media and enemies seek to undermine and weaken Iran, stressing that people participation in elections will secure the country against foreign plots.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is delivering a speech two days before the 2021 presidential and city council elections in Iran.

The Leader's speech is broadcast live on Iranian state TV IRIB 1, IRINN as well as Radio Iran.

The Leader said at the start of his speech today that the destiny of the country depends on people's votes in elections.

IRGC calls for huge turnout in presidential election

Stating that every vote is tantamount to a missile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in a statement called on people from all walks of life to massively participate in upcoming election.

IRGC described epic and huge participation of people in Iran Presidential Election as "guarantor of dignity, security, authority and prestige of the country in international arena" that can "foil malicious plots waged by enemies against the country."

Parl. speaker:

People to determine Iran's destiny through ballot box

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that ballot box is manifestation of participation of people from all walks of life in determination of destiny of the country.

Speaking at the threshold of holding 13th Presidential Election (Iran 2021 Presidential Election) and City and Village Islamic Councils on Wed., Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while inviting people from all walks of life to participate on June 18 presidential election, stated that the opportunity to participate in the election is an opportunity that people of the country have access through the Constitution and predictions made in this regard.

Jalili withdraws presidential bid in favor of Raeisi

Saeed Jalali has announced his resignation from running in the Friday presidential election in favor of Principalist candidate Ebrahim Raeisi.

Following Alireza Zakani's withdrawal from elections earlier today, another Prinicpalist candidate Saeed Jalili announced his pullout this afternoon.

Jalili has asked his supporters to vote for Ebrahim Raeisi in a message published to the public after his resignation.

ISIL blows up Iran’s power transmission line to Iraq: report

According to Iraqi media, ISIL terrorists have attacked a power transmission line from Iran to Iraq in Diyala province (eastern Iraq), casing power cut in part of the province.

According to Almaalomah, the attack has been conducted on Wednesday afternoon. Mohammed al-Azzawi, a member of PMU, told the Iraqi media that the ISIL exploded two towers near Baqubah, cutting Iran’s power export to Iraq.

PGCC insisting on participating in nuclear talks with Iran

While accusing Iran, the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) persisted on the need for participation of member states of the Council in nuclear talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The 148th meeting of foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) was held on Wed. at the PGCC Secretariat in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, with the aim of strengthening member states' strategic relations and discussing the latest regional and international developments.

Iran taekwondokas win six medals on 1st day of Asian c'ships

On the first day of the Asian Championships in Beirut, Iranian taekwondo fighters won six medals, including one gold, one silver and four bronze medals.

The 24th Asian Championships started today (Wednesday) in Beirut, Lebanon with the participation of 189 taekwondo fighters from 21 countries and will last for three days.

Iran HR council responds to Biden's tweet on democracy

Iran's human rights council has reacted to a tweet by US President Joe Biden, saying that the American democracy exports has yielded no results but coup detate, chaos, more opium plantation, and civil war.

"American democracy outcome for Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan & many other countries has been coup d'état, insecurity, chaos, more opium plantation & civil war!" the Iran human rights council has said in a tweet to respond to Joe Biden's tweet on democracy.

Iran, Afghanistan discuss expansion of educational ties

Iranian minister of education and Aghanistan deputy minister of literacy conferred on the development of educational ties

Iranian minister Mohsen Haji Mirazei and Afghan deputy Sardar Mohammad Rahimi met in Tehran on Wednesday.

Expressing regret and condemning the recent attack on the school in Kabul, Haji Mirazei said: "I wish that conflict and war will end as soon as possible in our friendly and brother country and we will see peace and tranquility."

Iran COVID update: 10,487 infections, 129 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 10,487 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Health Ministry announced the new figure, adding that 1,315 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 3,060,135.

Vienna talks to continue after Iranian presidential elections

The Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov informed that JCPOA talks in Vienna will continue after the Friday Iranian presidential elections.

In an interview with Interfax, he said it is not possible to reach an agreement on reviving the Iran nuclear deal before the Iranian presidential elections, but talks are ongoing and the election should not have a significant impact on the negotiation process.

Some sections of ELECOMP to be held virtually

Some sections of the 26th Iran International Electronic, Computer, and E-Commerce Exhibition, known as ELECOMP will be held virtually so that more audiences can access to the content of the exhibition.

The 26th Iran International Electronic, Computer, and E-Commerce Exhibition, known as ELECOMP will be held from 9 to 12 July at Tehran International Permanent Fairground.

The executive director of ELECOMP, spoke about the presence of ICT activists in this exhibition, saying that so far ELECOMP has been welcomed by many specialized companies, operators, and start-ups who seek to participate in this exhibition.

Zakani resigns from running in elections in favor of Raeisi

Alireza Zakani has announced his pullout from the Friday presidential election in favor of main Principalist candidate Ebrahim Raeisi.

Alireza Zakani, one of the seven candidates qualified to run in June 18 presidential elections by the vetting Guardian Council, has just announced his resignation from the race.

