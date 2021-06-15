Iran joins COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing club: IFDA

The Spokesman of the Iran Food and Drug Administration (IFDA) said that Islamic Republic of Iran joined the club of manufacturers of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine.

In a tweet on Monday, Kianoush Jahanpour wrote, “Islamic Republic of Iran joined the coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine manufacturers' club by issuing a license for emergency use of COV-Iran Barakat; Iran, Russia, United States, China, UK and India.”

COV-Iran Barakat is a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Iranian state-​owned Shifa Pharmed Industrial Group.

Iran finishes runner up in Asian poomsae taekwondo c'ships

Iran's Poomsae national team won 2 gold, 7 silver and 2 bronze medals in both men's and women's divisions at the 6th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships on Monday.

The 6th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships ended in Lebanese Beirut on Monday.

At the end of the competitions, Iranian Poomsae Taekwondo national team became vice-champion in Asia in both men's and women's cataegories after winning 2 gold, 7 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Zarif hopes Fri. election become a national festival in Iran

Posting a video on his Instagram account on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on all Iranians to take part in the Iran 2021 presidential election which will be held on Friday.

In this video, Zarif attached great importance to the participation of the Iranians both - at home and abroad – at the election, saying that Iranians will determine their own destiny, safeguard national interests at the international level.

Dena destroyer, Shahin minehunter join Iran's Navy

Iranian home-grown Dena destroyer and Shahin minehunter joined the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy at the order of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

In a ceremony held on Monday through video conference, Iranian home-grown destroyer “Dena”, as well as the “Shahin” minehunter, joined the Iranian naval fleet at the order of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in southern Port of Bandar Abbas.

The ceremony was also attended by Iranian top military officials including Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Iran’s Army Chief Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi as well as Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi.

Iran FM's reaction after Netanyahu ousted from power

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has reacted to the end of the 12-year rule of "Benjamin Netanyahu" over occupied Palestinian lands with a post on Twitter, describing it as the fall of an oppressor.

"After a long period of wars and aggression against the Palestinians and threats against the Islamic Republic, the oppressor falls, Gaza hoists the sign of victory and Iran still follows the path of dignity. Maybe someone who comes after him will learn that a system built based on aggression and occupation will not last long," the top Iranian diplomat tweeted in Arabic langyage in reaction to the end of Netanyahu rule over the Israeli regime.

Health minister issues permit to use COV-Iran Barakat

Health Minister Saeed Namaki has issued an emergency permit to use COV-Iran Barakat in the current vaccination of the population.

Speaking to Iranian state TV on Sunday night, Health Minister Saeed Namaki issued an emergency permit to use COV-Iran Barakat in the current vaccination of the population.

He also said that the necessary permit to use Iran-Cuba jointly produced COVID vaccine will also be issued as early as next week.

Iran in ‘no hurry’ to reach ‘good deal’

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran is in "no hurry" for the results of ongoing Vienna talks and seeks to have a “good deal”.

“We need to have a good deal and a good deal is when our key concerns are addressed and our key objectives are met without which we don’t have a deal,” Abbas Araghchi, who is also Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, told Press TV after Iran and the P4+1 group of countries ended the first day of the 6th round of their talks on Saturday.

Iran was fully ready for Hajj this year, official says

The deputy chairman of Iran's Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization said Monday that Iran was fully prepared for this year's Hajj Pilgrimage by taking necessary measures to ensure safety of its pilgrims.

Akbar Rezaei, deputy chairman of Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization of Iran, reacted to Saudi Arabia's decision to limit this year's Hajj to 60,000 citizens and residents due to the Covid-19 restrictions, saying that the Iranian body had fully prepared itself for this year's Hajj before the Saudi announcement.

Meeting of Russian, US delegations on JCPOA fruitful: Ulyanov

The Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said the meeting of Russian and US delegations on JCPOA has been fruitful.

"A fruitful meeting of the Russian and US delegations at the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA took place today," he tweeted on Monday.

"Our dialogue in Vienna seems to be proof that the two countries can maintain businesslike cooperation on issues of common interest (non-proliferation in this particular case)."

Team Melli to receive special award for defeating Iraq

Team Melli players will receive a special reward if they win against Iraq in their last match from the Group C of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The match between Iran and Iraq will be held tomorrow at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in Bahrain. The race for top spot promises to see a thrilling end with Iraq - on 17 points - two ahead of Iran in the Group C table.

Iran beats Saudi Arabia in FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers

Iran national basketball team defeated Saudi Arabia 70-64 in Group E of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers on Monday.

Iran national basketball team defeated Qatar 84-46 in Group E on Saturday.

The victories gave Iran a direct quota to Asia Cup 2021.

Ghazizadeh says would heal rifts created by West in West Asia

Iran's biggest foreign policy challenge is the misunderstandings that the West has created among regional countries, the Iranian presidential candidate said, stressing that he would make efforts to promote regional relations.

Ghazizadeh-Hashemi spoke to Iran’s English-language Press TV and Arabic-language Al-Alan news networks about his foreign policy priorities and how he would tackle the challenges facing the country in the international community if he wins the June 18 presidential election.

Iran COVID update: 10,715 infections, 119 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 10,715 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours.

In a statement on Monday, the Health Ministry announced the new figure, adding that 1,246 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

Iranian Pres. elections to be held in Swedish cities

Iranian ambassador to Sweden announced that Stockholm and some other Swedish cities are ready for the Iranian Presidential elections to be held on Friday, June 18.

Ambassador Ahmad Mousavifar voiced the readiness of the Iranian embassy in Sweden for holding the upcoming Iranian Presidential elections this Friday.

