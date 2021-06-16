500 foreign reporters to cover Iran Presidential Election

Over 500 foreign reporters from 226 international media outlets and from five continents will cover Iran 2021 Presidential Election which will be held on Friday June 18.

Mohammad Khoddadi Deputy Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance for Press and Information Services Affairs broke the news on Tuesday and reiterated that more than 500 foreign reporters from five continents will cover Iran 2021 Presidential Election.

Despite restriction of travel caused by the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, more than 500 reporters from 226 foreign media outlets will cover 13th Presidential Election (Iran 2021 Presidential Election), he added.

Iran asks NATO, G7 to obey laws instead of lecturing others

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has reacted to the recent comments by Western leaders in G7 and NATO summits about Iran.

The spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday dismissed the latest remarks made by G7 and NATO leaders on Iran.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the Western leaders are in no position to preach to Iran about its role in the region and its defensive missile program.

Iran crowned at Asian Para taekwondo championships

The national Iranian para taekwondo team in both men and women's divisions have become champions for the sixth year in a row at Asian championships.

The national Iranian para taekwondo team won 4 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals to stand at the top of the Asian championships at the end of the competitions in Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday.

This was the sixth time in a row that Iranian para taekwondo practitioners win commandingly the Asian title.

Entire world needs to know about Trump's crimes against Iran: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that the world must know what crimes the previous US president committed against Iran by waging the Maximum Pressure Campaign.

Speaking on Tuesday during the 233rd session of the Cabinet's Economic Coordination Board, the Iranian President presented a report on the country's economic situation as well as the impact of the US "economic terrorism" in the form of Trump-era Maximum Economic Campaign as well as the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

Iran of main issues in Putin-Biden talks, says Kremlin aide

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov has said that Iran will be one of the main topics that is going to be discussed by the US and Russian presidents in their upcoming summit in Geneva on Wednesday.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov has said that in the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden in Geneva on Wednesday, a wide range of issues will be discussed, including Iran nuclear program.

Iranian, Omani officials stress boosting friendly ties

In a meeting between Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs and Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, two sides stressed boosting friendly relations between Iran and Oman.

Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji met and held talks with Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman.

Iran welcomes continued coop. with Muslims around world: Amb.

Iranian Ambassador to Slovenia said that Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes continued cooperation with Muslims throughout the world wholeheartedly.

Kazem Shafe’ei Iranian Envoy to Slovenia made the remarks in his meeting with the President of Islamic Community in Slovenia Nedžad Grabus in Slovenia on Tuesday.

Iran's cooperation with Muslims in Balkans, especially the Islamic Community of Slovenia, has a long history, Shafe’ei said, reiterating that Islamic Republic of Iran has always welcomed the expansion and continuation of cooperation with Muslims around the world.

Preparations made for Iranians living in Russia to cast vote

Iranian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Kazem Jalali said that preparations have been made for Iranians residing in Russia to cast their votes in the upcoming Presidential Election.

Kazem Jalali Iran’s Envoy to Russia announced the preparations made for holding election among Iranians living in Russia and stated that polling stations have been installed for elections in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Astrakhan.

Iran volleyball narrowly loses to Australia in 2021 VNL

The national Iranian volleyball team was defeated by the national men's team of Australia in a lengthy match in 2021 Volleyball Nations League’s Week 4 on Tuesday.

The Iranian team was narrowly beaten by Australia 2-3 in five sets (23-25; 22-25; 25-23; 25-18; 12-15) in 2021 Volleyball Nations League’s Week 4 on Tuesday.

This was Alekno’s men fifth defeat in the highly prestigious tournament, which is underway in Rimini, Italy. The team has so far won five of its games.

Iran flights from/to Pakistan, France resume: spokesman

The spokesman of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization has said that the flights from and to the two countries of France and Pakistan have resumed.

Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization spokesman said that France and Pakistan have been removed from the list of blacklisted countries based on decisions by the Ministry of Health as the Covid-19 related restrictions ease.

Over $1bn of facilities granted to knowledge-based firms: VP

Iran's VP for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari in formed that Knowledge-based firms received 250 trillion rials (over one billion dollars) of facilities in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2021).

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the inauguration of a Growth and Innovation Center and unveiling of several knowledge-based products in Mazandaran province.

Iran COVID update: 10,216 new infections, 134 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 10,216 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country and 134 patients have lost lives in the past 24 hours.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Health Ministry announced the new figure, adding that 1,260 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

Talker to vie at Spanish Cinema Jove Intl. Film Fest

Directed by Mehrshad Ranjbar, the Iranian short film "Talker" has managed to participate in a Spanish festival.

Cinema Jove International Film Festival will be held in Valencia from June 18 to 26, 2021.

The Iranian short film Talker directed by Mehrshad Ranjbar and produced by Mojgan Raygan and Reza Fateh Elahipour will compete in the 36th edition of this Spanish cinematic event.

Iran’s flights at airports ‘doubled’ in current year: CEO

Chief Executive of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company (IAC) said that total flights of airports running under IAC in first two months of current year (March-May) registered a 100% hike.

Siavash Amir-Makri broke the news on Tuesday and reiterated that flights of the country recorded a 100 percent growth in the first two months of the current year as compared to the months of the previous year.

Intl. ties necessary to achieve proper economic growth

An Iranian presidential candidate attached great importance to the role of interaction with the world, saying that it is necessary to achieve proper economic growth and development.

On Tuesday, a press conference was held with the presence of Abdol-Nasser Hemmati, one of the seven candidates for the 13th presidential election, in Tehran university, Faculty of Economy.

JCPOA is an important deal approved by the establishment of the Islamic Republic and its implementation also is emphasized by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said Hemmati in this presser while explaining his plans.

