Iran to get votes of Iranians living in 133 countries: Spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that 234 ballot boxes will be installed in 133 countries on Friday for the facilitation of voting procedure for Iranians residing abroad.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Thursday, Khatibzadeh pointed to the preliminary measures adopted by the Iranian Foreign Ministry to get votes of Iranians living abroad and reiterated that 234 ballot boxes have been planned to be installed in 133 countries overseas.

Zarif to embark for Turkey to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Turkey at the official invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh broke the news on Thursday and reiterated that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will travel to Turkey in order to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

According to him, Foreign Minister Zarif will speak at this meeting about the neighborhood doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran and explain Iran’s policies in this regard.

Largest cargo of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Tehran: IRCS

A spokesperson for the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) announced that the largest shipment of coronavirus, COVID-19, the vaccine will arrive in the Islamic Republic of Iran on Thursday which is high in number since the outbreak.

Mohammad-Hassan Ghossian Spokesman for the Iranian Red Crescent Society broke the news on Thursday and reiterated that, at the initiative taken by the Iranian Red Crescent Society, two million doses of coronavirus, COVID-19, the vaccine will arrive in Tehran on Thursday, a total of which would be delivered to the officials at the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

Iran, India to coop. in producing ‘Rotavirus’ vaccine jointly

Islamic Republic of Iran and India will cooperate with each other in transferring technical know-how and producing the ‘Rotavirus’ vaccine jointly.

Under the agreement inked between Institute Pasteur of Iran (PII) and India’s Bharat Biotech Vaccine Manufacturing Company, the two sides will cooperate in the field of transferring technology of producing ‘Rotavirus’ vaccine into the country and jointly production of this product.

Negotiations closer to agreement than ever before: Araghchi

Stating that there are still fundamental issues that should be discussed, the Head of Iran's negotiating delegation in Vienna talks said that the negotiations are closer to an agreement than ever before.

Speaking in an interview with Al Jazeera on Thursday, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said that Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, is still alive thanks to Iran’s cooperation with the remaining parties to the deal.

ZZ/