G7 leaders back revival of JCPOA

Heads of states and governments from the G7 (Group of Seven) countries in a final statement on Sunday reiterated their support for the revival of Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA.

On the final day of its meeting in UK ‘Cornwall’, head of government of Group of Seven (G7) in a statement, without referring to the gross violation of UNSC Resolution 2231 by former US President Trump, announced, “We welcome discussions between members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) particularly with the United States aimed at returning Washington and Tehran to their commitments in Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal.”

Iran ready to demine, rebuild liberated areas in Karabakh: Envoy

Iranian Ambassador to Baku said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for demining and rebuilding the liberated areas in the Karabakh region.

Seyyed Abbas Mousavi made the remarks on Sunday in his visit to the liberated city of Aghdam in the Republic of Azerbaijan and reiterated Iran’s readiness to demine and rebuild the liberated areas in Karabakh.

“We visited the liberated city of Aghdam along with the resident diplomatic staff and in the presence of Hikmet Hajiyev Foreign Policy Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Mousavi tweeted.

Consultations underway to bring intl. airliners back to Iran

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization Head Touraj Dehghani-Zanganeh said Sunday that consultations are underway to bring back international airliners to Iran amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Dehghani-Zanganeh told Iranian state TV on Sunday that Lufthansa is the only European airliner that is still carrying out flights to and from Iran.

Iran-Russia talks in Vienna as always constructive: envoy

Referring to the Iran-Russia meeting in Vienna, the Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations described the bilateral consultation with the Iranian delegation as warm and constructive.

"The Russian and the Iranian delegations at the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA met today to discuss outstanding problems and the way ahead," wrote Mikhail Ulyanov in his Twitter account at the end of the Iran-Russia meeting on Sunday in Vienna.

No agreement on horizon without meeting Iran's key demands: Araghchi

Stating that Iran is looking for a good agreement, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said that the country will certainly not agree without meeting its key demands in the Vienna talks.

"The sixth round of talks began with a joint commission meeting and it was decided to speed up the work," said Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in an interview on Saturday at the end of the new round of meetings of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA.

Iran's concerns on sanction-lifting issues legitimate

Iran's concerns about sanction-lifting issues are legitimate and reasonable, a Chinese envoy said, adding that in order to resume full compliance with the JCPOA, the US should first lift its unilateral sanctions against Iran.

Wang Qun, Chinese envoy to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna, made the remarks after the latest meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, chaired by European Union (EU) official Enrique Mora and attended by representatives from China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and Iran, Xinhua reported.

Bennet dismisses efforts in Vienna to revive JCPOA as mistake

The newly designated prime minister of the Israeli regime Naftali Bennett has dismissed efforts in Vienna to revive Iran nuclear deal as a mistake.

The Knesset or the parliament of the Israeli regime convened on Sunday to swear in the new government, with Yamina head Naftali Bennett at the helm, unseating Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years in power.

Iran’s mining, mineral export hits 193% growth in current yr.

Export of mining and mineral products in the first Iranian month of Farvardin in the current year (from March 21 to April 21) registered a 193 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

A study of official statistics indicated that more than $667 million worth of products in the mining and mineral sector was exported from the country from March 21 to April 21, showing a 193 percent hike as compared to last year’s corresponding period.

3mn Covid-19 vaccines to be imported into Iran: official

Head of Iran's Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Dr. Mohammad-Reza Shanesaz, said Sunday that three million doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine will be imported through free-trade zones into Iran in coming weeks.

Shanesaz said that the reason why the vaccines will be imported into the country through free economic zones is that there are restrictions on the way of importing those vaccines using other routes.

Iran to host WTF President's Cup, Asian Club Taekwondo Cup

Iran is to host the 6th World Taekwondo Federation President's Cup and the 12th Asian Club Taekwondo Cup.

WT Asia Council Meeting and General Assembly was held in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday to appoint the hosts of the Asian Taekwondo Championships, the World Taekwondo Federation President's Cup, the Asian Club Taekwondo Cup, and the Asian Taekwondo Open Championships.

Tehran-based archrivals to meet in knockout competition

Esteghlal and Persepolis will meet in the quarterfinal of Iran’s Hazfi Cup.

The draw ceremony for this stage of competitions was held on Saturday with the participation of representatives from the eight teams that have advanced to this round.

Iranian knowledge-based firms to develop activity in Kenya

The Iranian envoy to Kenya said that efforts are underway to develop the market and an innovation and technology center for Iranian knowledge-based companies in Kenya and Africa.

The Iranian ambassador to Nairobi Jafar Barmaki made the remarks in an online meeting on Sunday which was held at the Innovation and Prosperity Fund.

Mehr-Alizadeh says would continue supporting Resistance

Hailing the role of Resistance in preventing the spread of terrorism and foreign infiltration in the region, the Iranian presidential candidate said he would continue supporting the Resistance Axis and the Muslim people.

In an exclusive interview with Iran’s English-language Press TV and Arabic-language Al-Alam news networks, broadcast on Saturday night, Mehr-Alizadeh, a former vice president, presented his views on foreign policy.

Iran confirms 187 COVID-19 deaths in 24h

Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed that the COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 187 people in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson Sima Lari announced the new figures on Sunday noon, noting that the total death toll of the outbreak has hit 82,098.

Iranian animation best first film of Zagreb film fest.

The Fourth Wall directed by Mahboobeh Kalaee and produced by Documentary and Experimental Film Center won the best film award at Animafest Zagreb 2021.

The World Festival of Animated Film - Animafest Zagreb 2021 ended on Saturday evening with the award ceremony in China SC.

Iran VP congrats Russian Federation on Independence Day

Iran’s First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri congratulated the Prime Minister, government and people of Russia on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.

In a message to the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin on Sunday, Iran’s First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri congratulated him, the government and the people of the Russian Federation on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.

Iran-Russia joint efforts to develop power plants

Iran and Russia are always trying to remove obstacles to improving economic and trade cooperation, one of which is the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of energy, said an Iranian official.

"The implementation of Iran's Sirik Power Plant project in southern Hormozgan Province which inaugurated by the Iranian President is to be completed in 55 months using a Russian government loan and through Russian and Iranian contractors," said the managing director of Thermal Power Plants Holding Company Mohsen Tarz Talab.

