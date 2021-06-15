Iran of main issues in Putin-Biden talks, says Kremlin aide

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov has said that in the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden in Geneva on Wednesday, a wide range of issues will be discussed, including Iran nuclear program.

Ushakov noted that almost everything that concerns both the United States and Russia are on the agenda of the meeting to be discussed by the two leaders.

According to him, the current state of Russian-US relations and their future prospects, important strategic stability, and cybersecurity issues are among the issues on the agenda of the talks, according to TASS news agency Russian language webiste.

He pointed out that issues related to economic, climate, Arctic cooperation and the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic will also be discussed.

Ushakov also noted that the presidents of Russia and the United States intend to address regional issues, including Iran.

He added that regional issues such as the situation in the Middle East (West Asia), Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Nagorno-Karabakh, the Korean Peninsula, and the nuclear issue of Iran and Ukraine will also be discussed, although other issues may emerge during the talks, according to the Kremlin aide.

Meanwhile, according to the TASS English website, the Russian Presidential Aide told reporters that the issue of the possible signing of final documents at the Russia-US summit has not been solved yet, adding that the US Department of State is still holding consultations on the matter.

