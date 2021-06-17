Russia hopes JCPOA to be fully revived: Peskov

Speaking on the sidelines of historic visit of presidents of Russian Federation and the United States on Thursday, he reiterated that Moscow hopes that Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, will be revived.

He pointed out that presidents of the United States and Russian Federation discussed Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, Sputnik reported.

Turning to the agreements and differences between US and Russia regarding JCPOA, Peskov announced that There are certain plans that JCPOA is reversible to its original form and Moscow expects a full return of the United States to Iran nuclear deal.

Yesterday evening, presidents of Russia and the United States (Putin and Biden) met in Geneva for the first time in 10 years and discussed various issues, and Iran was one of the focal points of the talks between the presidents of Russia and the United States.

MA/5237177