G7 leaders back revival of JCPOA

On the final day of its meeting in UK ‘Cornwall’, head of government of Group of Seven (G7) in a statement, without referring to the gross violation of UNSC Resolution 2231 by former US President Trump, announced, “We welcome discussions between members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) particularly with the United States aimed at returning Washington and Tehran to their commitments in Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal.”

In a part of statement issued by the Group of Seven (G7) without referring to the defense nature of Tehran’s missile program, it is read, “The G7 countries also call on Iran to suspend all activities related to ballistic missiles and nuclear non-proliferation issues.”

Heads of states and governments have gathered for a three-day in-person summit in the county of Cornwall in the United Kingdom to address global challenges, international issues, and "shared foreign policy priorities such as China and Russia".

