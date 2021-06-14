Biden admin complicit in Trump's crimes against humanity

"The US has for the past 3 years targeted every single Iranian living anywhere with its brutal & unlawful sanctions", Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in his Twitter account, while referring to the Americans' moves against the Iranian nation following the unilateral withdrawal of former US administration from Iran's nuclear deal known as JCPOA.

"The current US admin has partaken in these crimes against humanity for 144 days", the Iranian top diplomat also said, criticizing Joe Biden's administration for continuing Trump's policies.

"Iranians should not have spent a single day under sanctions", he also stressed.

Since April, representatives from Iran and the P4+1 group of countries have been holding talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and bringing the US back to compliance with the accord.

The US, under former president Donald Trump, left the JCPOA in 2018 and returned the sanctions that had been lifted against Tehran as part of the agreement.

President Joe Biden has said Washington is willing to return to the pact if Tehran first suspends its countermeasures taken in response to US violations and reimpostion of sanctions.

