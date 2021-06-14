NATO leaders back revival of Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA

The leaders of 30 member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) issued a joint statement on Monday and supported the Vienna talks on the revival of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In this statement, a copy of which was posted on the NATO website, is read, "We, NATO members, support the important negotiations between participants in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and separately with the United States to pave the way for return of the United States and Iran to JCPOA commitments."

"We pledge that Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon," NATO leaders said in a joint statement.

Following the NATO claims in the statement, they also supported the talks between Iran and P4+1 and NATO leaders expressed hope that Tehran and Washington would return to their obligations under JCPOA.

“We support the goal of restoring benefits of JCPOA and ensuring the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program. This issue is very vital and crucial. We strongly support the International Atomic Energy Agency in its tough and precise oversight and IAEA verification efforts to help ensure that Iran's commitments to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and safeguards obligations among other commitments (Tehran),” the statement is read.

