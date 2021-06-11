Rear Admiral Sayyari:

Iran sends naval fleet to Atlantic Ocean for first time

Deputy Chief of Iran's Army for Coordination announced that an Iranian naval fleet, comprising Sahand destroyer and Makran ship has left Iran for the Atlantic Ocean for the first time without mooring in other countries' ports.

We consider presence in international waters as the inalienable right of the Navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran and we will continue this path with authority, said Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari on Thursday.

Rouhani:

Iran-Russia relations to be in favor of region, global issues

Stating that Russia is an important and friendly country for Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran-Russia relations will benefit the two nations, the region and global issues.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made the remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the national projects of the Ministry of Energy on Thursday morning.

Appreciating the efforts of the Ministry of Energy and all those involved in the field of water and electricity, both public and private, to achieve national projects in this sector, he said, "The important project of Sirik power plant is of great importance due to the friendly and close relations between Iran and the northern neighbor, Russia."

Gharibabadi:

Now ball in US court to prove its commitment to intl. law

Stating that the ball is now in the US court to prove its commitment to international law, Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations said that the US has to make tough political decisions.

The United States has shown no determination towards removing its sanctions and returning to compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Kazem Gharibabadi said on late Wednesday.

“It remains to be seen whether the United States has the necessary determination and readiness to give up its addiction to use unilateral coercive measures, respect international law, fulfill its commitments to fully and effectively remove sanctions [against Tehran] and make the necessary tough decisions in this regard,” he added.

Iran, Iraq discuss expansion of cultural ties

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh met and held talks with Iraqi Culture Minister Hussain Nazim on the expansion of cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Saeed Khatibzadeh who arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday morning to hold meetings with Iraqi officials met with Hussain Nazim on Wednesday evening.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged viewpoints on boosting cultural exchanges, ways of resuming pilgrimages to Iraq's holy shrines and other fields of bilateral cultural cooperation especially in artistic and civilization fields.

Iran loses to Serbia in 2021 VNL Week 3

The national Iranian volleyball team lost a fierce competition to Serbia in 2021 Volleyball Nations League’s Week 3 on Thursday despite its previous five consecutive wins in this tournament.

Iran was defeated against Serbia 3-2 [21-25, 25-21, 26-28, 25-22, 15-8] in 2021 Volleyball Nations League’s Week 3 on Thursday.

HJ/