Iran defeats Cambodia 10-0 in FIFA World Cup Qualification

Iran's national team, aka Team Melli, defeated Cambodia 10-0 at Group C of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

Iran advanced to the top of Group C of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 with 15 points.

Iran's national team won the game against Bahrain 3-0 on Monday. Sardar Azmoon scored two and Mahdi Taremi scored one goal for Iran.

Iran COVID-19 update: 9,966 news cases, 124 deaths

According to the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, 9,966 COVID-19 infections detected across the country in the past 24 hours, and other 124 people died of the disease.

A spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health Sima Lari said that coronavirus claimed the lives of 124 people in the country over the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 at 81,796.

Germans beat Iranians at 2021 VNL

Iran ended 2021 Volleyball Nations League Week 3 with a loss against Germany in a five-set thriller on Friday.

Saber Kazemi scored 27 points for Iran and Weber Linus earned 15 points for Germany, the Tehran Times reported.

Iran volleyball team is scheduled to meet Australia, Brazil, and Slovenia in Week 4.

Gharibabadi questions IAEA impartiality

Iran’s ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi criticized the IAEA for its partiality.

In an address to a Thursday meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna, he urged the international body to refrain from pursuing any political agenda and stop biased treatment of member states.

“The Agency should not act in a way that it would be directly or indirectly supporting the political agenda of certain parties against others. Undoubtedly, this method of biased treatment of member states not only harms the nonproliferation regime but also reduces trust in the Agency’s professional activities and lowers cooperation between the Agency and its member states,” he said in his remarks.

ZZ/