Iran’s mining, mineral export hits 193% growth in current yr.

A study of official statistics indicated that more than $667 million worth of products in the mining and mineral sector was exported from the country from March 21 to April 21, showing a 193 percent hike as compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Another statistic indicated that more than 4,393,000 tons of various types of products in mining and mineral sector, valued at $667,581,347, were exported from the country in this period.

The maximum volume of exports in this period related to the steel chain and steel products.

Accordingly, $406,348,000 worth of steel products was exported from the country from March 21 to April 21, accounting for 60.8 percent of Iran’s exports share in this sector.

It should be noted that export of steel products from March 21 to April 21 registered a 203 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

MA/IRN84363814